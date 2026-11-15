MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw two of his three touchdown passes to Eli Gillman, and Montana beat Idaho State 38-30 on Saturday night.

Gillman extended his Big Sky Conference record for career touchdowns to 80 (68 rushing, 12 receiving). Cooper Cupp set the previous mark of 77 touchdowns.

Monte Gillman returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, Devin Dunn added a 94-yard interception return for a score Montana (8-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference), which is No. 12 in the Stats Perform Top 25. Landon Ransom-Goelz had nine receptions for 159 yards and a TD.

Jordan Cooke was 27-of-53 passing for 356 yards and three touchdowns with 53 yards rushing on 14 carries for Idaho State (6-5, 3-5), which is No. 21 in the Stats Perform poll. Chedon James had 10 receptions for 101 yards.

Ah Yat completed 25 of 34 for 329 yards.

Isaiah Su’esu’e scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown that opened the scoring with 5:25 left in the first quarter but Monte Gillman's returned the ensuing kickoff for a score that made it 7-7.

Ransom-Goelz caught a 13-yard TD pass from Ah Yat with 9:34 remaining in the first half that gave Montana the lead for good.

Up next

Idaho State: Host Idaho next Saturday.

Montana: Visit Montana State next Saturday.

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