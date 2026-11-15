East Region Current Conditions as of 02:01 AM EST Sunday, November 15, 2026

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;38;W;4;89%

Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;4;71%

Atlanta, GA;Clear;37;NNW;2;78%

Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;44;W;7;81%

Baltimore, MD;Partly cloudy;45;W;4;60%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;34;NNE;2;88%

Boston, MA;Partly cloudy w/ showers;38;W;3;73%

Bridgeport, CT;Clear;35;WNW;3;88%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;5;89%

Burlington, VT;Showers;37;NNW;12;92%

Caribou, ME;Cloudy;33;NW;5;91%

Charleston, SC;Clear;42;NNE;4;73%

Charleston, WV;Showers;41;W;2;90%

Charlotte, NC;Clear;34;NW;2;81%

Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;45;NNW;18;70%

Columbia, SC;Clear;35;NNW;2;83%

Columbus, OH;Cloudy;41;NW;2;82%

Concord, NH;Clear;27;WNW;3;96%

Detroit, MI;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;4;92%

Grand Rapids, MI;Partly cloudy;35;NW;1;93%

Hartford, CT;Partly cloudy w/ showers;36;WNW;2;86%

Indianapolis, IN;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;1;89%

Jackson, MS;Clear;41;Calm;0;64%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;45;NNW;3;84%

Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;75%

Lexington, KY;Mostly clear;32;WNW;2;82%

Louisville, KY;Clear;32;Calm;0;92%

Memphis, TN;Intermittent clouds;40;E;5;67%

Miami, FL;Cloudy;63;NNW;5;68%

Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;45;NNE;3;87%

Montgomery, AL;Clear;37;N;2;82%

Mt. Washington, NH;Cloudy;16;NNW;23;100%

Nashville, TN;Clear;32;Calm;0;100%

New York, NY;Clear;42;WNW;11;67%

Newark, NJ;Partly cloudy w/ showers;38;WNW;4;87%

Norfolk, VA;Clear;41;W;3;66%

Orlando, FL;Clear;55;NNW;10;54%

Philadelphia, PA;Clear;44;W;3;73%

Pittsburgh, PA;Showers;40;W;5;80%

Portland, ME;Clear;36;NW;4;83%

Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;96%

Raleigh, NC;Clear;38;NW;2;77%

Richmond, VA;Clear;35;NW;2;79%

Savannah, GA;Clear;41;NW;3;86%

Tampa, FL;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;7;70%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;41;NNW;7;75%

Vero Beach, FL;Clear;53;WNW;6;82%

Washington, DC;Clear;43;W;3;64%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly clear;41;W;5;89%

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