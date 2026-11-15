undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
West-Current Conditions
By Accuweather,5 days ago
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:01 PM PST Saturday, November 14, 2026
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;41;SE;5;88%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;88%
Billings, MT;Partly cloudy;45;W;8;70%
Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;6;64%
Casper, WY;Clear;30;WSW;3;95%
Cheyenne, WY;Fog;38;S;9;100%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;2;83%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;17;N;5;88%
Grand Junction, CO;Rain;47;NW;5;89%
Helena, MT;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%
Honolulu, HI;Cloudy;76;ENE;12;76%
Juneau, AK;Fog;39;W;5;100%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;56;NW;3;46%
Long Beach, CA;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;60;NE;2;82%
Olympia, WA;Showers;50;WSW;3;96%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;61;E;2;77%
Portland, OR;Rain;54;ESE;2;85%
Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;72%
Roswell, NM;Partly cloudy;49;SW;3;77%
Sacramento, CA;Partly cloudy;53;ESE;2;90%
Salt Lake City, UT;Partly cloudy;39;ESE;9;79%
San Diego, CA;Partly cloudy w/ showers;62;E;2;92%
San Francisco, CA;Cloudy;57;SSE;2;83%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;53;E;12;79%
Spokane, WA;Clear;48;ENE;5;70%
Tucson, AZ;Partly cloudy;56;ENE;2;90%
Copyright 2026 AccuWeather