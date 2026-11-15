Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:01 AM CST Sunday, November 15, 2026

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Austin, TX;Cloudy;52;N;5;96%

Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;50;E;4;64%

Bismarck, ND;Mostly clear;36;SE;9;77%

Chicago, IL;Mostly clear;36;NW;3;85%

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;50;E;8;71%

Des Moines, IA;Clear;33;SSE;5;71%

Dodge City, KS;Rain;40;SE;15;92%

Duluth, MN;Mostly clear;28;WSW;2;85%

El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;54;W;4;64%

Fargo, ND;Mostly clear;33;SSE;10;73%

Houston, TX;Thunderstorms;59;ENE;5;61%

Kansas City, MO;Clear;36;ENE;5;67%

Little Rock, AR;Intermittent clouds;39;NE;3;74%

Madison, WI;Clear;30;NW;2;91%

Milwaukee, WI;Clear;34;WNW;5;78%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly clear;31;SE;3;75%

New Orleans, LA;Partly cloudy;54;ENE;4;64%

Oklahoma City, OK;Rain;44;SE;4;86%

Omaha, NE;Mostly clear;33;SSE;9;69%

San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;60;ENE;6;91%

Sioux Falls, SD;Mostly clear;35;S;10;66%

Springfield, IL;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%

St. Louis, MO;Clear;31;NNE;0;92%

Tulsa, OK;Rain;47;ESE;4;56%

Wichita, KS;Showers;43;ESE;3;62%

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