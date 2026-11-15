EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Landon Sims threw for 289 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, Samuel Harris added two touchdowns and Wyoming beat UTEP 27-15 on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive win.

Wyoming (7-3, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) is tied with No. 23 New Mexico, which lost 21-17 at home to UNLV earlier Saturday, atop the conference.

Harris had 66 yards rushing, including a 33-yard touchdown, to go with four receptions for 82 yards and a score. Kyle Frendt added four receptions for 113 yards.

UTEP (1-9, 0-6) has lost eight straight.

After Raymond Moore III's 80-yard touchdown run opened the scoring almost 7 minutes into the game, running back Markell Holman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Landon Pace that capped a 93-yard drive and gave Wyoming a 7-6 lead. It was the first touchdown pass by a non-quarterback for Wyoming since wide receiver Austin Conway threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Allen, the current quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, on October 22, 2016.

The Miners went three-and-out, punter Brady Braun muffed the snap on the next play Sims threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Harris with 1:26 left in the first quarter and it was at least a two-score game the rest of the way.

Moore was 11-of-19 passing for 89 yards and added 164 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Sims started in place of Tyler Hughes, who suffered an arm injury in Wyoming's 41-35 win at UNLV last Saturday.

Up next

Wyoming: Hosts New Mexico on Friday.

UTEP: Plays Friday at Air Force.

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