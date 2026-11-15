Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

After the Silicon Valley chaos spurred by reports of an AI billionaire's affair with a suspected Chinese spy and the Microsoft outage that upended millions of workers' days, Friday's air travel ground stop across the U.S. had many people feeling that something was up. Something was broken. Just ask Chuck Amasio. The 68-year-old was trying to fly out of Newark Liberty International Airport when his canceled flight led to a few beers with his brother in an airport bar and eventually a night in a hotel. Saturday morning, he was back to try again. Amasio's observation was simple and to the point: “There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” he said. “It makes one think.”

US air travel should normalize Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. as they work to recover from a nationwide ground stop that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world. The Federal Aviation Administration says U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after what was the nation’s longest ground stop in 25 years. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is blaming a contractor that had been replacing a section of the air traffic control system’s old copper wire with new fiber wire. Duffy says that work somehow caused the system overload.

The Nvidia scandal is heightening America's AI rivalry with China ahead of Trump's visit

HONG KONG (AP) — The scandal that led to Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO of Nvidia is threatening to intensify the rivalry between the U.S. and China on artificial intelligence. Well before reports emerged that Huang was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, the advanced chips made by his company were at the center of the competition between the two countries. As President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in China, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress are seizing on the affair to press for tighter restrictions on technology exports to protect America’s edge.

Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

Microsoft says services are fully restored after a massive, global outage that lasted for hours. The company announced Saturday that it had addressed the underlying issue and restored service to affected customers and regions. Users reported interruptions to Microsoft 365 services like Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. Downdetector said it received outage reports from over 70 countries. The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses and banks. Microsoft apologized Friday, saying the outage was not related to a cyberattack.

SpaceX’s Starship returns from orbit and is captured by launch pad arms in a dramatic first

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s Starship is back on Earth, captured in midair by giant mechanical arms at its Texas launch pad. Starship descended from orbit Saturday, returning to where its journey began 22 hours earlier. It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space. Musk ascended the launch tower later in the day, hugging the spacecraft and taking close-up video with his phone. Despite Starship's triumphant return, SpaceX fell short of its desired double catch. The first-stage booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday’s liftoff.

Why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away among other issues

Regional U.S. air traffic control centers communicate using a complex network that is “one of the largest telecommunications systems in the country,” and disruptions like those seen this weekend following an hourslong, nationwide grounding of flights can reverberate widely, according to an aviation expert. The order was lifted late Friday, and federal authorities predicted a full recovery by late Sunday. Michael McCormick, a former airspace manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the problem involved what’s known as a rolling outage that can impact air traffic control centers unpredictably. Here’s a look at what happened, how air traffic control centers work, how controllers communicate and why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away:

Canada’s Carney reports progress in trade talks with Trump as he expands ties with Asia

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. are making progress on a trade deal after talks collapsed in August. Carney was in the Philippine capital on Saturday ahead of a key three-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their Asian and Western counterparts. He says he spoke with President Donald Trump and senior officials before leaving for Europe and Asia. His aim is to reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S. amid Trump's trade war. Canada suspended negotiations in August due to U.S. demands. The countries have resumed discussions, with a focus on reducing tariffs on key sectors like steel and aluminum.

New Orleans port sues to get control of tanker that crashed into cruise ship on Mississippi River

New Orleans port officials have sued the owner of a tanker that slammed into a cruise ship on the Mississippi River. One aim of the lawsuit is to allow federal officials to gain control of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. All 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage cruise ship survived the crash Friday. About 100 of them ended up in the river after the boat rolled on its side before they could get off the ship. The cruise ship remains on its side in the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard says it could take weeks to remove it.

Wholesale inflation declined last month yet remains stubbornly elevated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale inflation cooled a bit last month yet remains elevated, evidence of stubbornly higher prices that have soured Americans on the economy and fueled big gains for Democrats in the midterm elections last week. The Labor Department’s producer price index — which captures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.3% from September to October, down from a 1.4% jump in the previous month. Yet compared with a year earlier, it jumped 6.5%, up from 6.3% in September and the biggest increase since November 2022, the government said Friday. A year ago, wholesale inflation was just 3.1%.

Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stunning resignation has sent ripples throughout the global technology industry, with competitors itching to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the chip giant. Others wonder if the downfall of one of AI’s biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology. Some of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, such as Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure, as investors predicted that its customers may be looking to diversify their suppliers. In the end, analysts say, this might not be such a bad thing.