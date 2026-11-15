Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

After the Silicon Valley chaos spurred by reports of an AI billionaire's affair with a suspected Chinese spy and the Microsoft outage that upended millions of workers' days, Friday's air travel ground stop across the U.S. had many people feeling that something was up. Something was broken. Just ask Chuck Amasio. The 68-year-old was trying to fly out of Newark Liberty International Airport when his canceled flight led to a few beers with his brother in an airport bar and eventually a night in a hotel. Saturday morning, he was back to try again. Amasio's observation was simple and to the point: “There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” he said. “It makes one think.”

Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

Microsoft says services are fully restored after a massive, global outage that lasted for hours. The company announced Saturday that it had addressed the underlying issue and restored service to affected customers and regions. Users reported interruptions to Microsoft 365 services like Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. Downdetector said it received outage reports from over 70 countries. The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses and banks. Microsoft apologized Friday, saying the outage was not related to a cyberattack.

Why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away among other issues

Regional U.S. air traffic control centers communicate using a complex network that is “one of the largest telecommunications systems in the country,” and disruptions like those seen this weekend following an hourslong, nationwide grounding of flights can reverberate widely, according to an aviation expert. The order was lifted late Friday, and federal authorities predicted a full recovery by late Sunday. Michael McCormick, a former airspace manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the problem involved what’s known as a rolling outage that can impact air traffic control centers unpredictably. Here’s a look at what happened, how air traffic control centers work, how controllers communicate and why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away:

Southeast Asian leaders, with US and Chinese counterparts, will renew alarm over online scams

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders and key counterparts, including from the U.S. and China, are raising alarms over online scams. These scams have swindled billions from people worldwide. The issue will be a major focus at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on Tuesday in the Philippines. The leaders will express concern over transnational criminal organizations using scams and human trafficking. They acknowledge the exploitation of digital technologies by sophisticated criminals. Authorities have reported workers being lured into scam centers and subjected to threats. Leaders will encourage sharing information and strengthening cooperation to dismantle these operations.

Meta fined $887 million in Italy over Android gallery photos and videos on Facebook

ROME (AP) — Italy has fined Meta €805 million ($887 million) for using Android users’ photos and videos on Facebook without proper consent. The Italian Data Protection Authority said Meta violated a European privacy directive by failing to inform users adequately about its “Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook” feature. Enabled by default, the feature accessed users’ galleries through a single permission. The authority gave Meta 60 days to disable the feature and seek separate consent. It said the fine, equivalent to about 0.47% of Meta’s global turnover, reflected the company’s lack of cooperation with the investigation.

What we know after Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his top post at the chipmaker he co-founded, after reports of the tech titan’s extramarital affairs came into the spotlight this week. One of those relationships has raised national security concerns. The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with a businesswoman U.S. intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, which Beijing denies. Separately, the outlet and later others found Huang was said to have had another affair with an Nvidia executive who reported to him directly — compounding calls for him to step down. Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation Thursday, effective immediately, and said CFO Colette Kress would step into the top spot in the interim.

Who is Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO? Longtime exec takes top spot after Jensen Huang resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO following Jensen Huang's resignation. Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 and served as executive vice president and CFO, steps into the role during a challenging time for the company. Huang, a co-founder of Nvidia, resigned after reports of extramarital affairs surfaced, including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. Kress expressed her commitment to building on Nvidia's foundation and continuing its leadership in accelerated computing and AI. Before Nvidia, Kress held roles at Cisco, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments.

The Latest: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after his affair raises US security concerns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after his extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman who reportedly was also acting as a spy for Beijing raised U.S. national security concerns. The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO. She had been Nvidia's executive vice president and chief financial officer. Nvidia’s board had gathered to discuss Huang’s future after revelations that he was having an affair with a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese government agent. Shares of Nvidia, one of the largest companies in the world, fell sharply at the opening bell Thursday.

FBI says US has seized $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it has seized or restrained more than $1.2 billion of cryptocurrency reported stolen last month from Binance. The theft of $6.3 billion from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is regarded as the biggest crypto heist in history. The FBI has previously attributed it to a North Korean hacking group called TraderTraitor. The U.S. government and private sector have so far combined to freeze more than $2.7 billion of the stolen funds. The Justice Department said Thursday that it has now obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that total.

Donald Trump Jr. exits advisory role at prediction market Kalshi

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is no longer a paid adviser for Kalshi, the prediction market company said Thursday. Kalshi described the decision as a mutual business decision following the decision by Trump Jr.'s investment firm to increase its investment in Kalshi's biggest competitor, Polymarket. The announcement also comes a week after Democrats took control of both the House and Senate. Democrats have said they plan to investigate the Trump family's investments, including their business relationships with both prediction markets. Trump Jr.'s firm, Capital 1789, increased its investment in Polymarket in August.