MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders opened their annual summit in the Philippine capital Manila on Sunday for three days of talks, including dialogues with world leaders led by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose crucial trip to Asia could help boost his standing after his party’s defeat in the midterm elections.

The talks by the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their expanded discussions with Asian and Western heads of state would focus on the world’s most troubling conflicts led by the war in the Middle East, according to drafts of post-summit communiques seen by The Associated Press.

Trump is expected to land in Manila with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday afternoon, after the main ASEAN summit meetings have concluded and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. turns over the regional bloc’s rotating annual leadership to Singapore, Philippine officials said.

The ASEAN leaders are likely to renew calls for self-restraint and peaceful resolutions of conflicts, including longstanding disputes in the South China Sea and a civil war in Myanmar. They also are expected to press efforts to shield their economies and citizens from continuing fallout from intractable global conflicts.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to upholding international law, including the United Nations Charter,” the leaders’ draft statement says.

The statement also underlines the “importance of the peaceful resolution of disputes, upholding freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea, including the right of transit passage in straits used for international navigation.”

Marcos said it’s crucial that despite the 11-nation regional bloc’s diversity, it has remained committed to remaining united in the face of headwinds.

“That commitment matters even more as the waters around us turn on shifting tides, geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, new technologies, climate change and transnational threats,” Marcos said in his opening remarks before ASEAN counterparts in a heavily secured convention center by Manila Bay.

Marcos warned problems across the world “are reshaping our region faster than any one country can respond to alone.”

But unity has been an elusive objective in ASEAN, a diverse bloc of democracies and authoritarian states, many of which are aligned with the United States or China.

ASEAN is known more for photo-ops projecting unity, cultural pomp and pageantry than for effectively dealing with the region’s conflicts, including Myanmar and the South China Sea.

Trump will join three key meetings late Tuesday, including a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue consisting of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, a grouping largely seen as a counterweight to China. He also will take part in a special summit with ASEAN leaders over cocktails, according to Philippine officials.

Trump will meet Wednesday with Marcos, who will receive him with a red-carpet welcome and a state luncheon at Manila’s presidential palace. They are expected to renew a commitment to their countries’ decades-old treaty alliance before flying separately to Shenzhen city in China for the APEC summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The short stop in Manila will help reassure allies and partners that they aren’t being forgotten before he jets off to Shenzhen to focus on meetings with Xi,” U.S.-based geopolitical analyst Greg Poling said.

He added that the midterm electoral setback suffered by Republicans will hound Trump in Asia.

“In China, the administration has been trying to lower expectations; there will be no substantive progress made between Trump and Xi,” Poling said. “With Trump politically weakened after the midterm drubbing here, it is likely that the Chinese side will be even less interested in making any compromises.”

China will be represented in the Manila summit by its premier, Li Qiang, who will meet ASEAN leaders on Monday but leave before Trump arrives, Philippine officials said.

Associated Press journalist Haruka Nuga in Tokyo contributed to this report.