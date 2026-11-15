SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla scored 16 points as UC Davis beat Sacramento State 75-56 on Saturday.

Sevilla shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (3-1). Ylan Esso-Essis scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Jalen Stokes shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Marcus Wilson led the Hornets (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four steals. Mikey Williams added nine points and three steals for Sacramento State. Mason Hunt had six points and two steals.

Sevilla scored six points in the first half and UC Davis went into the break trailing 36-33. UC Davis used a 13-1 run in the second half to build a 25-point lead at 74-49 with 3:13 remaining.

Up next

UC Davis has a Tuesday matchup with Alabama State at home, and Sacramento State visits Stanford on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.