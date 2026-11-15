MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Treynor Cleeland threw four touchdown passes, Samuel Gbatu Jr. had eight receptions for 172 yards and two TDs, and UC Davis beat Idaho 28-24 on Saturday night to end the Vandals win streak at four.

Cleeland was 20-of-29 passing for 276 yards UC Davis (7-4, 5-3 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 23 in the Stats Perform Top 25.

Kai Acia ran for an 18-yard gain on fourth-and-1 and three plays later Cleeland hit Edward Khutsishvili for a 5-yard touchdown that capped the scoring with 2 minutes left.

Joshua Wood's 15-yard rushing touchdown capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive and gave Idaho a 24-21 lead with 7:57 left in the game. The Vandals got a stop on fourth-and-2 at their own 41 and quickly moved into the red zone before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed them back to the 28.

Following a timeout, on third-and-18, Idaho lost a fumble on a botched double-pass. Back-up quarterback Israel Carter came in and his lateral was too high for Daveon Superales and Jaden Few pounced on the ball for the Aggies.

Wood was 21-of-32 passing for 307 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Idaho (5-6, 5-3).

Kickoff had been originally scheduled for 1 p.m. local time but was moved back to 5 p.m. due to Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stoppage.

Up next

UC Davis: Hosts Cal Poly next Saturday.

Idaho: Visits Idaho State next Saturday.

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