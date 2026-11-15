NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vincent Neugebauer’s 17 points helped Belmont defeat Furman 72-62 on Saturday.

Neugebauer added six rebounds for the Bruins (3-1). Jack Smiley added 15 points, six assists and three steals. Jabez Jenkins finished with 10 points.

Cameron Elwer led the way for the Paladins (4-1) with 13 points. Tom House added 11 points for Furman. Charles Johnston had 10 points.

Neugebauer scored eight points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 33-30. Belmont pulled off the victory after a 21-2 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave the Bruins the lead at 60-46 with 5:08 remaining in the half.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Belmont hosts Union (KY) and Furman travels to play Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.