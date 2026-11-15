GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jordan Clark scored 27 points as Montana beat North Dakota 80-71 on Saturday.

Clark shot 7 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (2-2). Tyler Thompson added 15 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line while they also had six rebounds. Semaj Carter went 4 of 8 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Luke Winkel finished with 21 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (1-3). North Dakota also got 12 points and two steals from Zack Parks. Samuel Hincapie finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.