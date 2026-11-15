OSHKOSH — The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team dropped the first two sets before staging an improbable rally to win the next three and win the WIAC Tournament championship Saturday night.

UWEC fell 25-18, 25-20 in the opening two sets before prevailing 25-16, 25-23, 15-12 over UW-Oshkosh to defeat the defending conference and national champions on their home floor.

The Blugolds improve to 19-9. With the program’s fourth league title, UWEC advances to the NCAA Championships for the third straight season.

The heroes were numerous for the Blugolds.

Senior Mya Cinnamo had 19 kills, sophomore Alex Kiebel had 48 assists, junior Kaitlyn Erickson had 30 digs and sophomore Rachel Johnson had 13 kills.

The NCAA Tournament field is scheduled to be unveiled Monday afternoon.

MEN’S SOCCER

Blugolds fall at NCAA tourney

CHICAGO — UW-Eau Claire lost to Calvin 4-2 in an NCAA Division III first round tournament game Friday night at Stagg Field.

The Blugolds scored once in each half, while Calvin scored twice in each half. UW-Eau Claire finished with a 16-12 advantage in shots and put six on goal, including 12 shots after halftime.

UWEC ends the season 10-4-7 overall. The Blugolds captured their third straight WIAC Championship and made their fifth NCAA Tournament in six years.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Blugolds improve to 3-1

MILWAUKEE — UW-Eau Claire built a 40-21 lead on the way to a 62-49 win over Cal Lutheran on Saturday at Time of Grace Center.

UWEC’s Brooklynn Birt scored 19 points on six field goals and 7-of-12 free throws and collected six rebounds. Addy Verhagen finished with 11 points and four assists.

The Blugolds improve to 3-1 overall.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Blugolds earn victory

ANGOLA, Ind. — UW-Eau Claire defeated La Roche University 94-63 Saturday at the MTI Center.

Blugold guard Tyler Haney scored a career-best 33 points, going 12 of 17 from the field and 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

UWEC’s Luke Reder added 23 points and matched Haney with seven 3-pointers.

UW-Eau Claire improves to 2-2 overall.

FOOTBALL

Stout finishes with victory

OSHKOSH — UW-Stout Polytechnic closed the season with a 42-35 victory over UW-Oshkosh on Saturday afternoon at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

Stout piled up 553 yards of total offense and broke a 35-35 tie with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Chase Pemberton to Davonte Evans with 3:25 remaining.

The Blue Devils finished 6-4 overall and 4-3 in WIAC play.

Pemberton completed 17 of 29 passes for a career-high 432 yards and two touchdowns. Joey Tumilty caught six passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, while Evans added four receptions for 165 yards and a score.

Defensively, Braxton Munnikhuysen led the Blue Devils with 13 tackles.