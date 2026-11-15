JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ethan Croley finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds to help Jacksonville State hold on for a 71-68 victory over UAB on Saturday night.

Leon Horner scored 17 for the Gamecocks (2-2) and Jordan Stiemke added 11 points.

Justyn Fernandez led the way for the Blazers (2-2) with 15 points and three steals. Salim London added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Jeremy Elyzee scored 13.

Croley scored 12 points in the first half for Jacksonville State, which led 35-30 at the break. The Gamecocks used a 12-0 second-half run to pull away from a 51-51 tie.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.