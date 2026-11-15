THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Doyel Cockrill III had 22 points in Nicholls State’s 71-68 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Cockrill shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (2-2). AJ Dent Jr. scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Cameron Simpson had 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Braylon Wenger led the Bulldogs (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Louisiana Tech also got 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Jaylen Fenner. Jay Tyler finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.