SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yaroslav Nikonov had 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Portland State’s 84-68 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

Jaquay Randolph scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds for the Vikings (2-2). Luke Kearney shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Gustav Knudsen led the way for the Dons (3-1) with 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals. San Francisco also got 24 points and four assists from Yoav Vitlem. Ismaila Diagne also had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland State took the lead for good 17 seconds into the game and the score was 47-28 at halftime, with Nikonov racking up 17 points. Portland State was outscored by San Francisco in the second half by three points, with Randolph scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.