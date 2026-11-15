CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — T.K. Simpkins had 15 points in Lipscomb’s 75-68 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Simpkins had seven rebounds for the Bisons (3-2). Mateo Esmeraldo scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Hugo Tidare went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Isaiah Manning finished with 20 points and two steals for the Catamounts (2-2). Jacob Zhu added 11 points for Western Carolina. Jaxon Prunty also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.