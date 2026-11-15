BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 17 Boise State outlast Oregon State 46-41 on Saturday night and wrap up the host spot in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 4.

Maddux Madsen, who missed the previous game with an injury, was 23 of 32 for a career-best 371 yards and four touchdowns to help the Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 24 CFP) win their ninth straight game.

Jones had his third consecutive 100-yard game, gaining a career-best 134 yards in the first half alone. He had the fifth-best game receiving total in Boise State history.

The matchup featured two of the top freshmen pass-catchers in the nation, Jones and the Beavers’ Jesse Legree. Entering the game as the leader in yards receiving and receiving touchdowns in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Legree had 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers (5-5, 3-3) .

Oregon State's Maalik Murphy, stepping in for injured starter Braden Atkinson, completed 31 of 39 passes for 396 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Travis Anderson returned the interception 58 yards for a touchdown with 1:47 left in the first quarter, breaking a 7-7 tie. Boise State led the rest of the way, with Jones' 9-yard run to get a first down with 1:48 left allowing the Broncos to kneel it out.

Dylan Riley, entering the game as the nation’s leader in yards rushing, tied a season low with 50 yards rushing on 14 carries for Boise State.

Up next

Oregon State: At Utah State on Saturday

Boise State: Host San Diego State on Saturday.

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