LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Florida quarterback Aaron Philo had 221 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to rally the Gators past No. 13 Kentucky 21-14 Saturday.

Philo, back in the starting lineup after being benched against Georgia on Oct. 31, threw for 119 yards and ran for 102, including the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run with 9:08 left in the game. Jaden Baugh also scored his SEC-leading 15th touchdown for Florida (6-4, 4-4), now bowl eligible.

Kentucky (7-3, 5-3) dropped its second straight game as the offense struggled to move the ball after an opening 86-yard touchdown drive. The Wildcats crossed midfield three times but the Gator defense, coached by former Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, turned them back.

Kentucky quarterback Kenney Minchey threw for 181 yards and a touchdown, but the Wildcat rushing game was non-existent with just 61 yards.

The Takeaway

Florida: After the opening drive, the Gator defense gave up just 156 yards and had a hand in the Gators’ first 10 points. Cam Dooley was credited with a safety after Kentucky was called for holding in its own end zone. Brendan Bett recovered a fumble at the Kentucky 30 on the first drive of the second half, setting up Baugh’s 1-yard score.

Kentucky: The loss puts a dent in the Wildcats’ hopes of a College Football Playoff berth after being ranked 11th last week. They also lost ground in the SEC standings, falling to fifth place after starting the day tied for second.

Up Next

Florida: hosts Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Kentucky: travels to Missouri next Saturday.

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