FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Declan Wucherpfennig had 19 points in Fairfield’s 63-60 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Wucherpfennig added eight rebounds for the Stags (2-2). Cole Edelen scored nine points, going 3 of 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Tony Williams shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Mario Tatum Jr. finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (1-5). Victor Vanderstraeten added 12 points and 12 rebounds for NJIT. Brandon Stores Jr. also had 12 points.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. Fairfield hosts Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) and NJIT squares off against Fairleigh Dickinson on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.