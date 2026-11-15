TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Tarasov stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season, Lucas Raymond had a goal and two points and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Saturday.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard also scored to help the Red Wings snap a five-game losing streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for Tampa Bay, which was shut out for the first time since December 8, 2025 at Toronto.

The Lightning lost for the first time at home this season, ending a franchise record eight-game home winning streak to start the season.

Detroit, after failing to hold on to a three-goal lead on Thursday against Florida, took the lead late in the second period.

Less than a minute after Tarasov made a lunging stick save on Jake Guentzel at the left post, William Wallinder sent a pass up ice to Raymond, who was able to settle the puck with his skate and kick it to his stick to split the defense at center ice. Raymond skated in alone on a breakaway before beating Vasilevskiy to the glove side at 13:12.

Tampa Bay failed to convert on a pair of power play chances in the third.

Brandsegg-Nygard added the empty net goal with 43 seconds left.

The Lightning played their second consecutive game without center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak, while Brayden Point missed his third consecutive game.

Up Next

Detroit: hosts Boston on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay: hosts Washington on Tuesday.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here