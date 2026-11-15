ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Ibukunoluwa’s 28 points helped Siena defeat Brown 79-74 on Saturday.

Ibukunoluwa had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Saints (3-1). Trent Egbiremolen added 16 points while going 5 of 13 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Pace Prosser went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Isaiah Langham led the Bears (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Brown also got 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists from Timmy Bollin. N’famara Dabo also had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.