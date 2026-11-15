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Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA State Tournament=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Lake Stevens 57, Curtis 7
Mead 56, Bothell 49
Moses Lake 28, Tahoma 0
Skyview (Vancouver) 30, Glacier Peak 6
Class 3A=
First Round=
O’Dea 47, Lincoln 45
Ridgeline 34, Southridge 17
Class 2A=
First Round=
Eatonville 23, Archbishop Murphy High School 21
Franklin Pierce 29, West Valley (Spokane Valley) 22
Lynden 42, Fife 25
Prosser 19, Cedarcrest 14
Woodland 14, North Kitsap 3
Class 2B=
First Round=
Brewster 21, Tri-Cities 13
Kittitas 14, Friday Harbor 13
Napavine 29, Liberty (Spangle) 22
Class 1A=
First Round=
Mt Baker 41, Tenino 0
Zillah 31, King's 7
Class 1B=
First Round=
DeSales 68, Morton 6
Naselle 60, Entiat 16
Wahkiakum 50, Darrington 24
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/