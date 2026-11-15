HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Quarterback Henry Hasselbeck had two rushing touchdowns, Jaquari Lewis added 137 yards rushing on 23 carries and Appalachian State beat Marshall 20-16 on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

Hasselbeck ripped off a 37-yard scoring run on third and 1 to cap a seven-play. 71-yard drive and gave App State (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good with 12:55 left in the game.

Punter Cooper Heimbach threw a fourth-and-4 pass to Sherone White Jr. for a 25-yard gain, but six plays later Jo’Shon Barbie was stopped for no gain on fourth and 1 and the Mountaineers took possession at their own 19 with 3:11 to play.

App State went three-and-out but the Thundering Herd failed to convert another fourth down about 2 minutes later.

Cole Funderburk recovered a fumble after a strip-sack by Kelvon McBride and four plays later TJ Lester capped a 41-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave Marshall a 13-3 lead with 10:50 remaining in the first half.

Freshman Jorge Diaz Nicolas made field goals of 31, a career-long 54 and 21 yards for Marshall (5-5, 2-4). Barbie had 17 carries for 108 yards.

James London kicked his second 31-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter and the Mountaineers went 75 yards in 15 plays on the opening possession of the second half to make it 13-all on Hasselbeck's 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Up next

App State: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

Marshall: Hosts Georgia State next Saturday.

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