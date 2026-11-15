GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Ivery scored 21 points off of the bench to lead North Carolina A&T over Cheyney (Pennsylvania) 104-76 on Saturday.

Ivery shot 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (2-2). Saxton Simley added 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Shane Lancaster went 6 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

S.J. Hutchinson II led the Wolves in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Amare Curtis added 13 points and four assists for Cheyney.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.