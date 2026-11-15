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Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
SPC Playoff 3A=
Championship=
Dallas Episcopal 36, Arlington Oakridge 33
TAIAO 6-Man Playoffs Div I=
Quarterfinal=
Austin HomeSchool 48, Founders Classical 0
Waco Texas Wind 45, Lubbock Home School 0
TAIAO 6-Man Playoffs Div III=
Quarterfinal=
Granbury Grace Classical 37, West Texas 20
SA Jubilee 52, New Braunfels Thunder 19
TAPPS 6-Man I=
Semifinal=
Houston Emery/Weiner School 24, Pasadena First Baptist 23
TAPPS 6-Man II Large School=
Semifinal=
Alpha Omega 56, Bulverde Bracken 54
TAPPS 6-Man III Small School=
Semifinal=
Lubbock Christ The King 55, Greenville Christian 36
TAPPS Div II Small School=
Semifinal=
The Woodlands Christian 54, Victoria St. Joseph 14
TAPPS Div III=
Semifinal=
Bryan Brazos Christian 49, Bay Area Christian 12
TCAF 6-Man=
Championship=
Irving Faustina Academy 60, Watauga Harvest 16
TCAL 6-Man Div II=
Championship=
Amarillo FFC 45, Waco Christian 20
UIL Class 1A 6-Man Division II=
Region IV Bi-District=
Apple Springs 54, Benavides 24
UIL Class 6A Division II=
Region IV Bi-District=
SA Northside Warren 43, Laredo Alexander 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/