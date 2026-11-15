Saturday At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, Calif. Sunday's Pairings Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 3.677 seconds, 340.39 mph vs. 16. Bernie Plourd, 6.279, 100.43; 2. Maddi Gordon, 3.679, 342.11 vs. 15. Cameron Ferre, 4.005, 295.01; 3. Tony Stewart, 3.693, 337.66 vs. 14. Clay Millican, 3.786, 332.67; 4. Leah Pruett, 3.698, 334.65 vs. 13. Will Smith, 3.780, 329.18; 5. Antron Brown, 3.705, 335.07 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.764, 301.13; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.712, 338.94 vs. 11. Josh Hart, 3.747, 332.34; 7. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 333.66 vs. 10. Spencer Massey, 3.730, 328.86; 8. Shawn Reed, 3.727, 332.02 vs. 9. Justin Ashley, 3.728, 337.16.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.894, 331.53 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Ford Mustang, 4.068, 300.26; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.904, 329.50 vs. 15. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.029, 329.75; 3. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.910, 334.32 vs. 14. Julie Nataas, GR Supra, 4.011, 303.50; 4. Austin Prock, Mustang, 3.914, 324.59 vs. 13. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.011, 324.75; 5. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.931, 318.02 vs. 12. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.980, 324.12; 6. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.934, 321.42 vs. 11. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.974, 321.04; 7. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.943, 327.66 vs. 10. Jeff Arend, Charger, 3.973, 310.77; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.969, 326.08 vs. 9. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.969, 325.22. Did Not Qualify: 17. Terry Haddock, 4.092, 287.29; 18. Jeff Diehl, 4.158, 300.33; 19. Hunter Green, 4.160, 298.60; 20. Chad Green, 4.228, 234.37; 21. Cory Lee, 5.316, 139.63; 22. Blake Alexander, 5.882, 154.17.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.512, 208.42 vs. Bye; 2. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.515, 210.41 vs. 15. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.933, 157.30; 3. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.515, 209.39 vs. 14. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.817, 168.11; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.523, 209.62 vs. 13. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.586, 210.37; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.535, 209.95 vs. 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.569, 208.88; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.535, 209.85 vs. 11. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.551, 209.23; 7. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.537, 209.49 vs. 10. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.547, 209.49; 8. Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.541, 209.79 vs. 9. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.545, 207.66.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.673, 201.76 vs. 16. Alex Laughlin, 7.577, 138.54; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.713, 200.00 vs. 15. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 6.872, 190.22; 3. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.732, 201.46 vs. 14. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.868, 196.50; 4. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.747, 199.35 vs. 13. GT Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.854, 198.06; 5. Clayton Howey, Buell, 6.755, 198.64 vs. 12. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.59; 6. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.756, 200.00 vs. 11. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.834, 197.36; 7. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.771, 199.02 vs. 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.802, 199.40; 8. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.793, 197.59 vs. 9. John Hall, Buell, 6.796, 199.76.