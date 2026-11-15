HOUSTON (AP) — Bredell Richardson grabbed a 24-yard pass from Trace Johnson in the fourth quarter to lift Tulane to a 20-17 win over Rice on Saturday night.

The victory came after Tulane (5-5, 3-3 American) arrived in Houston by bus around 2 a.m. Saturday after Friday's nationwide FAA air traffic ground stop forced a change of travel plans.

Johnson lofted a pass to Richardson, who pulled it down over a defender just inside the left pylon with about 10 minutes remaining for the game's final points. That score came three plays after a Rice fumble at the Owls 34.

With a stiff crosswind blowing, Rice (1-9, 0-6) used over seven minutes to drive to the Green Wave 20-yard line before Gael Ochoa was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run. Rice got the ball back one more time with just over a minute left but didn't reach midfield.

Rice had a 17-6 halftime lead after Jamir Benjamin's pick-6 that came in the final minute. DJ Dugar's 1-yard TD run cut the lead to 17-13 late in the third quarter.

Tulane outgained Rice 351-256 with the Owls passing for only 32 yards.

Johnson thew for 190 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Maurice Turner had 90 yards rushing. Cooper Helmke kicked a pair of first-half field goals.

Ochoa, who had a passing TD to Max Mosey in the first half, rushed for 82 yards. Tommy Bauchiero kicked a field goal for the game's first points.

The Owls lost their ninth straight.

Up next

Tulane: Home against North Texas next Saturday.

Rice: At Temple on Thursday.

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