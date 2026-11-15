WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points with seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and her 500th career steal to lead No. 13 Notre Dame to a 108-84 win over DePaul in the Shamrock Classic on Saturday.

Hildalgo had four steals to become the fifth Division I female to reach 500 career steals, making her the only player in the history of college basketball with 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals.

Leah Macy added 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish (4-0) who renewed a rivalry from their old Big East Conference days at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Jacy Abii 18 points and nine rebounds, Madison St. Rose added 16 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, and Anaya Hardy had 13 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kate Clarke had 20 points to lead DePaul (3-1). Gina Davorija had 15 points, Mikaia Litza had 14 with 11 assists and Ally Timm and Doyinssola Modesayor Lijirin both added 12 points.

Notre Dame had a 21-7 run to close the first half for a 49-34 lead and a Macy layup pushed the advantage to 19 in the middle of the third quarter. Davorija made a 3-pointer and Zoey Ward a layup to cut the deficit to 68-56 before the Irish took a 74-61 lead into the fourth quarter.

NO. 6 TEXAS 91, TARLETON ST. 35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brihanna Crittendon scored a season-best 16 points, and Texas coasted to a victory against Tarleton State.

Texas All-American Madison Booker did not play. She left the Longhorns’ previous game after a hard fall. Booker worked out Saturday morning but was held out as a precautionary measure, the team said. She leads the Longhorns in scoring with 21 points a game.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer said he expects Booker to play Wednesday at Green Bay.

Crittendon, a 6-foot-3 forward, converted 7 of 11 shots from the field against Tarleton State. Addison Bjorn and Isi Etute scored 12 apiece, the latter leading Texas with six rebounds. Crittendon, Bjorn and Etute are freshmen from a recruiting class ranked No. 3 by ESPN. Another freshman, Lizzy Spaight, produced five assists and five steals.

Texas received a boost from veterans as well. Zya Vann hit three 3-point baskets and senior Brya Cunningham had four blocks.

NO. 18 MINNESOTA 68, KANSAS ST. 65

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Natalie Kussow scored 15 points with four blocks to lead a balanced attack and Minnesota edged Kansas State in the MarketBeat Invitational.

Kennedy Klick’s layup with 39 seconds left put the Golden Gophers on top 66-65 and after a miss by the Wildcats (4-1), Mara Braun made a pair of free throws at 21 seconds. Shaila Nde missed on a contested 3-pointers for K-State in the closing seconds.

The game featured 11 ties and the largest lead was 41-33 for the Wildcats near the mid-point of the third quarter.

Gracie Merkle had 13 points for Minnesota, Grace Grocholski added 11 and Braun had 10.

Nastja Claessens scored 20 points for the Wildcats with Taryn Sides adding 13, Gina Garcia 12 and Tzoana Tampakou had 10.

Both teams got off to a sluggish chart in their first meeting since the Gophers won a NCAA Tournament game in 2004. Minnesota was 5 of 24 in the first quarter for a 12-10 lead as K-State shot 4 of 14. Both teams made at least half their shots in the second quarter and the Gophers led 29-27 at halftime.

NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA 71, PENNSYLVANIA 60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sensational freshman Kate Harpring scored a season-best 30 points to lift North Carolina to a win over Penn.

Achol Akot added 16 for the Tar Heels (2-2).

North Carolina led 57-48 early in the fourth quarter before Penn (4-1) scored five straight to make it a four-point game. The Tar Heels answered with nine straight points, including five by Harpring to put the game away. Her 3-pointer made it 64-53 and gave her 30 points. It matched the most points ever by a freshman in school history and was the first time a North Carolina player had scored 30 points since Deja Kelly did it in 2023.

Mataya Gayle scored 24 and Tina Njike added 18 for Penn, which hung around for the first 35 minutes of the game.

NO. 25 NEBRASKA 105, KANSAS 73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Britt Prince scored a career-high 35 points, and Nebraska raced to a win over Kansas in the second game of the MarketBeat Invitational.

Natalie Potts added 19 points for the Cornhuskers (4-0), who got 3-pointers from Logan Nissley to end the first quarter and start the second as part of a 13-0 run that produced a 38-20 lead.

Jaliya Davis scored 21 points for the Jayhawks (3-1). Libby Fandel added 17, and S’Mya Nichols had 12.

Prince was 12-of-18 shooting, going 2 for 6 on 3-pointers, and made all nine of her free throws for her third career 30-point game.

Kansas shot 57% (27 of 47) but was outrebounded by 10 on offensive rebounds and had 24 turnovers, so the Cornhuskers put up 25 more shots, making 39 of 72 (54%). Nebraska scored 39 points off turnovers and had 18 second-chance points.