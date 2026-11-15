SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Donovan Dent made a 3-pointer with just more than a second left to give LSU an 81-80 comeback win over No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Dent had 23 points and 10 assists to lead the Tigers (4-0) in the first meeting between the programs. The game was played off campus at Spokane Arena.

Davis Fogle missed a desperation shot at the buzzer for the Bulldogs (2-1). Fogle sank one of two free throws with 13 seconds left to make it 80-78.

Abdi Bashir Jr. had 15 points off the bench and Skyy Clark scored 14 for LSU. Freshman center Michael Ruzic added 12 points and 12 rebounds, also off the bench.

Braden Huff led Gonzaga with 18 points and 13 boards. Fogle finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

NO. 16 TEXAS TECH 88, STONEHILL 37

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Dakari Spear had 22 points, Jamichael Stillwell and Amari Barrett both had double-doubles and Texas Tech stretched its nonconference home winning streak to 50 games with a victory over Stonehill College.

Six players scored in double figures for the Red Raiders (4-0) on a day they were without three key players.

Stillwell had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Barrett had 13 points and 10 boards. Damarion Dennis also had 13 points, while Cruz Davis added 12 and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn 11.

The Red Raiders, coming off an 84-78 home win over No. 3 Illinois on Wednesday, have won 104 of their last 105 nonconference home games since December 2013.

The only loss in that span was 76-74 in overtime to No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 25, 2020, which ended a school-record, 54-game win streak. They are 27-0 in nonconference home games under fourth-year coach Grant McCasland.