BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Brock Glenn's 18-yard touchdown pass to Jyziah Rockwell with two seconds remaining in the game lifted Western Kentucky past Jacksonville State 35-24 on Saturday night.

The Hilltoppers trailed 24-21 at halftime and that score held until Western Kentucky (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA) scored two touchdowns in the final 2 seconds. Glenn's scrambling connection with Rockwell who made a diving catch deep in the end zone put the Hilltoppers ahead 28-24.

After the kickoff, Western Kentucky scored another touchdown when Dave Herard jumped on a fumble on Jacksonville State's last-ditch play.

Glenn completed 7 of 10 passes for 82 yards after returning from an eye injury. He led the Hilltoppers with 71 yards rushing and scored twice on the ground. Rodney Tisdale Jr. was 14-for-16 for 120 yards.

Caden Creel had 164 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Gamecocks (7-3, 5-1) but they had only 212 total yards and 10 first downs.

Western Kentucky had 327 total yards and a 15-minute advantage in time of possession.

Jacksonville State dropped into second place in the conference, one game behind Liberty.

It was homecoming for Western Kentucky.

Up next

Western Kentucky: at Liberty next Saturday.

Jacksonville State: vs. Missouri State next Saturday.

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