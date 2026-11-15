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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division 1=
East Kentwood 23, Portage Central 20
Division 5=
Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Berrien Springs 15
Division 6=
Edison 39, Ecorse 8
Division 7=
Menominee 21, Charlevoix 14
Ravenna 21, North Muskegon 14
Division 8=
Beal City 45, Bark River-Harris 16
Madison Heights 34, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 22
Semifinal=
8-Player Division 1=
Blanchard Montabella 56, Colon 21
Deckerville 42, Pickford 28
8-Player Division 2=
Gaylord St Mary 39, Portland St Patrick 34
Mendon 58, Britton-Deerfield 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/