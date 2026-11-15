LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kam Davis rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and Liberty edged Middle Tennessee 28-23 on Saturday to win its ninth straight and clinch a spot in the Conference USA football championship game on Dec. 4.

With Jacksonville State's loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday dropping the Gamecocks (5-1) out of a first-place tie, the Flames (9-1, 6-0) sit alone atop the conference standings with two regular-season games remaining.

Davis' 23-yard touchdown run extended Liberty's lead to 21-10 early in the third quarter.

Twice, the Blue Raiders (5-5, 3-3) scored touchdowns after Liberty turned the ball over on downs in its own territory. The second time, Roman Gagliano's 23-yard TD pass to Ziyon Butler cut the lead to 21-17.

Deshawn Purdie's 10-yard TD pass to Makai Jackson again extended the lead to 28-17 early in the final quarter. Neo Clifton made a spectacular one-handed catch around a defender for a 14-yard score to cut the lead to 28-23 with 6:18 to go but Liberty kept possession the rest of the way.

Gagliano threw for 202 yards and two scores for the Blue Raiders. Cam'ron Lacy had 97 yards on 10 catches.

Up next

Middle Tennessee: At Sam Houston next Saturday.

Liberty: Home against Western Kentucky next Saturday.

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