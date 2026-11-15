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Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP HOCKEY=
Bemidji 9, East Grand Forks 0
Blake 5, Blaine 0
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Robbinsdale Armstrong 1
Breck 6, Prior Lake 1
Cloquet 4, Anoka 1
Eden Prairie 7, St Paul 3
Edina 11, Proctor-Hermantown 0
Fort Frances, Ontario 6, Detroit Lakes 5
Hill-Murray 8, Moorhead 3
Holy Family Catholic 11, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5, North Shore Storm 4
Lakeville North 6, Hibbing 0
Luverne 3, Willmar 0
Mankato East 5, Lakeville South 3
Maple Grove 3, Alexandria 2
Marshall 7, Fergus Falls 4
Minneapolis 11, Chisago Lakes 1
Minnetonka 5, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3
Mounds View/Irondale 5, White Bear Lake 3
New Prague 4, Windom 0
Orono 7, Minnesota River 2
Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Forest Lake 2
Rochester Century/John Marshall 20, Red Wing 1
Rochester Mayo 3, Hastings 2
Simley 8, International Falls 0
South St. Paul 5, New Ulm 1
Thief River Falls 6, Northern Lakes 1
Waconia 3, Delano/Rockford 1
Wayzata 4, East Ridge 1
Westonka 4, Rock Ridge 1
Winona 2, South Central 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/