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Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class AAAA=
Fifth Place=
Chanhassen def. Roseville, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14
Class AAA=
Fifth Place=
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-13
Class AA=
Championship=
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. New Life, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18, 13-25, 18-16
Third Place=
Minnewaska def. New London-Spicer, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23
Consolation=
Rush City def. Dover-Eyota, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22
Class A=
Championship=
Minneota def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Third Place=
Sacred Heart def. Fillmore Central, 30-28, 25-17, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Mayer Lutheran def. Chisholm, 25-18, 25-23, 26-24
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/