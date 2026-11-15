MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Isaiah Marshall rushed for a career-high 164 yards and one touchdown, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Chase Belcher each scored twice on the ground and Kansas beat West Virginia 37-14 on Saturday.

Kansas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) had no trouble moving the ball against the Power Four’s worst defense. The Jayhawks still hold faint hopes of becoming bowl eligible with a pair of tough tests remaining.

Kansas seized the momentum from the opening kick, getting help from an interception by linebacker Trey Lathan — a former West Virginia player — on the Mountaineers' second play from scrimmage.

Cummings-Coleman had early TD runs of 2 and 26 yards and Kansas jumped ahead 30-7, West Virginia’s biggest halftime deficit of the season. Belcher had scoring runs of 2 and 8 yards.

West Virginia’s defense offered little resistance to Marshall. The sophomore completed his first nine passes and was remarkable with his feet, too. He ripped off five runs of at least 10 yards, including a 50-yarder. Marshall shook off a first-half injury that forced him out of the game temporarily. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 152 yards. His fourth game of at least 100 rushing yards this season included a 2-yard TD run.

Kansas leading rusher Dylan Edwards went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury on the first series of the game and did not return. West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray was tackled hard after a catch in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field.

West Virginia (5-5, 2-5) has one of the nation’s top rushing tandems in quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook. But they were limited to a combined 48 yards on the ground. Hawkins ran for one score and threw for another, going 19 of 34 for 227 yards.

The start of the game was moved up two hours after the nationwide airline ground stop. Kansas was unaffected because it had already arrived at its destination Friday.

The Mountaineers will have to wait at least another week to become bowl eligible under coach Rich Rodriguez, whose team went 4-8 a year ago in the first year of his second stint at his alma mater. He last took the Mountaineers to a bowl in the 2006 season.

The takeaway

Kansas: The Jayhawks had 296 rushing yards in getting their first road win of the season. It came a week after Kansas couldn't hold on to a late lead and fell at home to UCF 33-32.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had 582 yards of offense last week in a 53-48 loss at No. 10 Texas Tech. They were held to 262 yards Saturday, including just 79 in the first half.

Up next

Kansas hosts No. 12 BYU next Saturday.

West Virginia hosts No. 14 Houston next Saturday.

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