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Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 50, New Washington 47
Bluffton 60, E. Noble 51
Carmel 62, Jeffersonville 36
Carroll (Flora) 39, Seeger 33
Center Grove 66, Decatur Central 31
Clinton Prairie 42, Benton Central 37
Cloverdale 28, Shakamak 17
Covenant Christian 43, Indpls Attucks 21
Culver 51, S. Bend Adams 42
Delphi 60, Twin Lakes 47
Elkhart 41, Merrillville 26
Evansville Harrison 82, Boonville 52
Fountain Central 51, Rossville 37
Frankfort 34, Tipton 28
Ft. Wayne Luers 70, Mississinewa 33
Garrett 62, New Haven 16
Gibson Southern 67, Indpls Chatard 45
Greenfield 56, Guerin Catholic 53
Greenwood 26, Seymour 18
Griffith 36, Hobart 32
Hamilton Southeastern 44, Lawrence Central 27
Heritage 47, Churubusco 44
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Brownsburg 53
Indpls Pike 88, Homestead 81
Jennings Co. 47, New Albany 44
Lowell 73, East Chicago Central 16
Maconaquah 42, Manchester 40
Michigan City Marquette 56, Highland 39
Monroe Central 72, Muncie Burris 11
N. Judson 68, Oregon-Davis 23
N. Newton 29, River Forest 23
N. White 49, Attica 30
Northridge 56, Norwell 49
Oldenburg 46, Southwestern (Shelby) 8
Pendleton Hts. 86, Heritage Christian 57
Plymouth 67, Michigan City 12
Rochester 57, Peru 36
S. Bend Riley 67, Portage 24
Southridge 57, Lanesville 27
Waldron 57, Rising Sun 45
Whiting 29, Boone Grove 28
Banks of Wabash Tournament=
Third Place=
S. Vermillion 43, Riverton Parke 19
Corydon Central Tournament=
Consolation=
Evansville Central 46, Corydon 43
Semifinal=
Northview 61, Purdue Poly (Englewood) 51
South Knox 67, Washington 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/