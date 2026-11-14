SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Connor Lair scored on a late touchdown run for Missouri State to force overtime, and Joel Boamah ended the game with an 88-yard pick-6 to give the Bears a 27-21 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Lair's 5-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left in regulation capped an 8-play, 80-yard drive that tied it 21-all. Boamah then scored on the fifth play of overtime.

Henry Belin IV completed 20 of 37 passes for 187 yards and threw a touchdown pass and interception for Missouri State (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA). Lair finished with 46 yards rushing on 11 carries. Isaiah Myers had five receptions for 89 yards for the Bears. Dylan Brooks had a 15-yard, pick-6 in the first quarter.

Trey Hedden threw for 110 yards with two touchdown passes and both interceptions for New Mexico State (3-7, 2-4). James Jones ran for 150 yards that included a 1-yard touchdown for the Aggies. TJ Washington Jr. added 107 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Up next

New Mexico State: hosts Delaware on Saturday.

Missouri State: at Jacksonville State on Saturday.

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