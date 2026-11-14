SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Britt Prince scored a career-high 35 points, and No. 25 Nebraska raced to a 105-73 win over Kansas in the second game of the MarketBeat Invitational.

Natalie Potts added 19 points for the Cornhuskers (4-0), who got 3-pointers from Logan Nissley to end the first quarter and start the second as part of a 13-0 run that produced a 38-20 lead.

Jaliya Davis scored 21 points for the Jayhawks (3-1). Libby Fandel added 17, and S'Mya Nichols had 12.

Prince was 12-of-18 shooting, going 2 for 6 on 3-pointers, and made all nine of her free throws for her third career 30-point game.

Kansas shot 57% (27 of 47) but was outrebounded by 10 on offensive rebounds and had 24 turnovers, so the Cornhuskers put up 25 more shots, making 39 of 72 (54%). Nebraska scored 39 points off turnovers and had 18 second-chance points.

Up next

Nebraska: Home against Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday.

Kansas: At No. 18 Minnesota on Wednesday.

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