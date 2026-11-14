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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Mead 56, Rifle High School 7
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Delta 43, Eaton 13
The Classical Academy 23, Brush 20
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Colo. Springs Christian 40, Denver Christian 12
Limon 42, Rye 12
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
8-Man=
Hayden 42, Simla 27
Sedgwick County 44, Stratton 20
6-Man=
Peetz 41, Otis 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/