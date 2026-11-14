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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
NMAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
Volcano Vista 48, Carlsbad 25
Class 5A=
Artesia 38, Gadsden 35
Piedra Vista 50, Goddard 0
Class 4A=
Bloomfield 54, Valencia 0
Lovington 38, Valley 6
Class 3A=
Hope Christian 53, Hot Springs 15
Class 2A=
Dexter 35, Raton 26
Eunice 21, Santa Rosa 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/