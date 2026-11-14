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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 37, Bartram 6
Bethlehem Catholic 33, Allentown Central Catholic 0
Cardinal O'Hara 42, Gratz 8
Chester Co Technical College Hs, Pennocks Bridge C 14, Interboro 13
Farrell 63, Iroquois 0
Mercyhurst 55, Maplewood 13
Penn Charter 17, Germantown Academy 7
The Haverford School 56, Episcopal Academy 16
PIAA Playoffs=
District 3=
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Wyomissing 21, Camp Hill Trinity 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/