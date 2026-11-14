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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
MPA Playoffs=
Class A North=
Final=
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 42, Windham 33
Class A South=
Final=
Bonny Eagle 35, Thornton Academy 28
Class B South=
Final=
Marshwood 14, Kennebunk 8
Class D North=
Final=
Winslow 36, John Bapst Memorial 20
8-Large=
State Championship=
Yarmouth 72, Old Town 26
8-Small=
State Championship=
Orono 22, Old Orchard Beach 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/