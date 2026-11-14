HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Phat Phat Brooks' 27 points helped Central Michigan defeat Northern Kentucky 68-57 on Saturday.

Brooks also had four steals for the Chippewas (4-0). Conrad Luczynski added 15 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor while they also had 12 rebounds.

Willie Foster finished with 21 points and three steals for the Norse (2-3). Noah Pagotto added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Northern Kentucky. Eric Acker also had 10 points.

Brooks scored six points in the first half and Central Michigan went into the break trailing 26-22. Brooks scored 21 points in the second half.

Up next

Central Michigan's next game is Tuesday against Dayton on the road. Northern Kentucky hosts Berea on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.