PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw two touchdown passes as Tarleton State beat West Florida 31-17 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and secure at least a share of its second straight United Athletic Conference championship.

The Texans (11-0, 6-0 UAC), ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, scored 28 first-half points after West Florida opened the game with a field goal.

Anderson answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Danny Joiner and a 50-yard strike to Marquis Willis to give Tarleton State a 14-3 lead.

West Florida (4-5, 1-5) cut the deficit to 14-10 on Ty’ray Davis’ 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but James Paige scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards to send the Texans into halftime ahead 28-10.

Tarleton State added a field goal in the fourth quarter before West Florida scored its final touchdown.

Anderson finished 18 of 33 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Tylan Hines rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries, while Willis caught seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Fredd Adams intercepted Davis twice, his first two interceptions of the season.

Davis threw for 128 yards and rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown for West Florida.

Up next

Tarleton State: At North Alabama next Saturday for a regular-season finale.

West Florida: At West Georgia next Saturday to close out the regular season.

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