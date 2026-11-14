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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Windham 20, Concord 13
Division II=
Semifinal=
Plymouth Regional 13, Pelham 6
Souhegan 34, Merrimack Valley 7
Division III=
Semifinal=
Interlakes-Moultonborough 42, Campbell 22
Somersworth 21, Monadnock 8
Division IV=
Final=
Newport 20, Newfound Regional 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/