RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Jon Mekonnen had 14 points in South Dakota State’s 71-46 win against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Mekonnen also added 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (4-0). E.J. Ryans scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Joe Sayler went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Andrew Crawford led the way for the Bears (2-2) with 16 points and three steals. Northern Colorado also got 13 points from Hunter Caldwell. Langston Reynolds also had four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.