The UW-Whitewater football team is ranked second in the nation. And it was easy to see why Saturday at Carson Park.

The tradition rich Warhawks turned in an impressive performance, downing UW-Eau Claire 42-7 before 5,794 fans on a crisp and sun splashed Saturday afternoon.

Whitewater led 21-7 at the half and quickly extended its lead to three scores after turning an interception into a quick touchdown to start the third quarter.

The Blugolds finished one of their best seasons in recent years with a 6-4 overall mark.

“Our kids came out and fought,” UWEC coach Rob Erickson said. “We came out and wanted to go 6-0 at home for our seniors. There was a lot to fight for, but Whitewater is a good team. They didn’t make any mistakes. They kept the pressure on us.

“We had two turnovers right away in the second half and it was tough to come back from that.”

Whitewater captured the WIAC title while outgaining UW-Eau Claire 435-209. The Warhawks are 10-0 overall and finished 7-0 in league play.

UWEC won three conference games after going winless in the WIAC last year. The Blugolds were 5-1 at home this year.

“I’m really proud of our guys for the season they had,” Erickson said. “It wasn’t the way we wanted to end the season, but we’ll look back and reflect on what we accomplished. A lot of good things happened and we are excited about what’s going on moving forward.”

Down 21-7 at the half, the UW-Eau Claire offense picked up a pair of first downs before quarterback Ayden Helder was intercepted by Whitewater linebacker Karsten Libby.

The Warhawks quickly capitalized when quarterback Justin Klinkner hit Tyler Vasey for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 28-7.

UWEC followed by turning it over again on its next possession.

Whitewater’s defense set the tone early, holding the home team to just seven yards in its first six plays of the game.

Helder passed for 111 yards and one score. Sophomore Paxton Rothmeier was held to 67 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Senior linebacker Keagan Christy led the UW-Eau Claire defense with 14 total tackles.

It was the final game for Blugold senior starters Nolan Kays and Andrew Prissel, a pair of Eau Claire North grads.

Kays averaged 41.8 yards on five punts Saturday with a long of 56 yards.

“It’s unbelievable how fast my career went by,” Kays said. “I’ve been playing football games at Carson Park since I was 7 years old.

“It’s been a complete turnaround with this program. Going 6-4 after a lot of struggles was pretty special. It feels really nice to finish my career here. It’s right where I belong.”

Prissel started on the offensive line his final two seasons.

“It’s bittersweet, for sure,” he said. “We wanted to finish with a win, but we still had a great year. It’s the best football season I’ve ever been a part of. There are a lot of emotions.

“It was a great opportunity to play the game that I absolutely love and adore. And I was able to do it in my hometown while playing at Carson Park. It’s been great to help build this program. It’s been awesome.”

UWEC made significant progress in Erickson’s fourth season, doubling their win total from last year.

UW-Eau Claire dropped its final two games of the regular season.

“This team did some really good things this season,” Erickson said. “We have a number of good players returning for next year. We should have a lot of optimism going into next season.

“These kids are fun to coach, they are unbelievable. I thanked our seniors and told them we wouldn’t be where we’re at without their leadership. We love those guys.”