DEVNER (AP) — Gavin Gores had 15 points in Wyoming's 76-53 victory against Denver on Saturday.

Gores finished 7 of 8 from the field for the Cowboys (3-1). Parker Gerrits scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Nasir Meyer shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Kam Martin led the Pioneers (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 6:38 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-24 at halftime, with Khaden Bennett racking up 11 points. Wyoming extended its lead to 56-35 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Gores scored a team-high 10 points after the break to close out the win.

Up next

Up next for Wyoming is a Tuesday matchup at home with Sam Houston. Denver hosts UC-Colorado Springs on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.