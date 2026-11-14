RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Gabriel Ferreira’s 17 points helped Radford defeat Shenandoah 102-63 on Saturday.

Ferreira added eight rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (1-3). Frederik Erichsen scored 15 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Mathieu Grujicic had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Ellis Wright finished with 16 points and two steals for the Hornets. Maxwell Lanham added 13 points and two steals for Shenandoah. Andrew Ford finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.